2017 KFRX Mayor’s Run

By Paul Durban
|
Apr 25, 7:46 PM

It’s BACK! The 2017 KFRX Mayor’s Run!

Saturday morning (May 6th) is the 30th annual KFRX Mayor’s Run for Kids for 6th grade and under. This is a one-mile fun run around the State Capitol. This year’s theme is “Happy 30th Birthday KFRX Mayor’s Run!” Join us for fun and prizes, including 35 FREE bikes (helmet and bike lock included) from The Bike Rack.

Help us design the official KFRX Mayor’s Run t-shirts by illustrating the theme “Happy 30th Birthday KFRX Mayor’s Run!” Students (6th grade & under) can upload designs below OR mail designs to 3800 Cornhusker Hwy Lincoln, NE 68504 before March 21st (one artist per entry). One lucky winner will also win a free bike!

KFRX Mayor's Run

Students 6th Grade & under enter your design for the official KFRX Mayor's Run t-shirt!
  • Accepted file types: jpg, pdf.
    *image must be at least 300 resolution

