2018 Class A Girls State Tournament Matchups By D-Wayne | Mar 1, 2018 @ 6:43 AM ALL GAMES START MARCH 1 AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA 2 PM #1 Millard South vs #8 Lincoln High 3:45 PM #5 Papillion La-Vista vs #4 Lincoln East 7:00 PM #3 Millard North vs #6 Lincoln Southwest 8:45 PM #7 Lincoln Pius X vs #2 Westside