30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying

A few lucky movie insiders got a chance to see about 30 minutes of the new Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War – and by all accounts, it is meeting expectations.

We saw 24mins of #AvengersInfinityWar today & now we just want to watch it ALL It’s funny, the action is epic & the villains look spectacular😱 Plus, goatees! Groot! AND the sneak peek is more quotable than most feature-length films. #Marvel fans are in for an amazing treat👊 pic.twitter.com/kIKgUwuBVV — JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) April 5, 2018

And while 30 minutes isn’t even close to the actual run time, some are pointing out who they didn’t see:

We’ve just seen 30 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say too much but it’s way ambitious, it’ll switch tones between different groups (the Guardians sequence had a very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes) and it’s going to be funny. Still no Hawkeye! pic.twitter.com/FehX5anmB9 — Digital Spy Film (@digitalspyfilm) April 5, 2018

It’s rumored that 76 different Marvel characters will be showing up in in the movie.

Just saw 25 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say much, but it was one hell of a trip seeing Marvel characters from all corners of the universe crossing paths. So much potential for humour, and the @Russo_Brothers milked it for every penny. — Tom Butler (@TomButler) April 6, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War will be in theaters April 27, 2018.