8 Year old Drumming Phenom

WHAAAAAT. This is mindblowing.
8 year old Yoyoka Soma entered a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times” into Hit Like A Girl, a competition for female percussionists.
She. Is. AMAZING. and the laugh at the end reminds you that she’s just a kid having fun! I’m a fan Yoyoka!
Check out the video below:
Hit Like A Girl Contest 2018
Good Times Bad Times, LED ZEPPELIN, by Yoyoka Soma, 8-year old Japanese drummer
Watch to the end! pic.twitter.com/1SXkQMgUei
— Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) June 13, 2018