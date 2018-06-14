8 Year old Drumming Phenom
By D-Wayne
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 3:18 PM

WHAAAAAT. This is mindblowing.

8 year old Yoyoka Soma entered a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times” into Hit Like A Girl, a competition for female percussionists.

She. Is. AMAZING. and the laugh at the end reminds you that she’s just a kid having fun! I’m a fan Yoyoka!

Check out the video below:

