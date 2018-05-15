A Mom Renames Her Son to Match Her Tattoo Artist’s Misspelling

You can find an infinite number of photos online of people with misspelled tattoos. But this might be the FIRST time where someone handled their misspelled tattoo like THIS.

A 30-year-old woman from Kyrkhult, Sweden named Johanna Sandstrom just shared her story about the tattoo she got a few years ago of her kids’ names: Nova and Kevin.

But when she got home, she realized there was a big problem: The tattoo artist had accidentally written “Kelvin” instead of “Kevin.”

She went to a tattoo removal clinic, but when she found out how long and painful the process was, she decided to go a different direction . . . she and her husband decided to legally change Kevin’s name to Kelvin to match the tattoo. And Johanna rationalized it like this. Quote, “I’d never heard the name ‘Kelvin’ before. So when I thought more about it, I realized no one else had this name. It became unique. Now we think it’s better than Kevin.” And Kevin/Kelvin wasn’t old enough to know the difference . . . so as far as he knows, he’s always been Kelvin.