A$AP Rocky Album Update

A$AP Rocky is nearing the end of his work on his latest album

The wait has almost paid off. A$AP Rocky’s adding the finishing touches to his latest–still unnamed–album and we’ve got details to share!

If you just want the facts:

3rd Studio Album

Long. Live. A$AP AT. LONG. LAST. ASAP. Still Unnamed & No release date set

He’s dropped an album once every two years, making this album release “right on time”

A$AP Rocky has been working on this since last September

COLLABS! Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo(from Migos), Tyler The Creator, French Montana, etc.

Basically, guaranteed fiyaa.

Want more? I gotchu. Check it out HERE.