A$AP Rocky Album Update

By D-Wayne
|
Mar 1, 8:48 PM
A$AP Rocky is nearing the end of his work on his latest album

The wait has almost paid off. A$AP Rocky’s adding the finishing touches to his latest–still unnamed–album and we’ve got details to share!

If you just want the facts:

  • 3rd Studio Album
  1. Long. Live. A$AP
  2.  AT. LONG. LAST. ASAP.
  3. Still Unnamed & No release date set

 

  • He’s dropped an album once every two years, making this album release “right on time”

 

  • A$AP Rocky has been working on this since last September

 

  • COLLABS! Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo(from Migos), Tyler The Creator, French Montana, etc.

 

  • Basically, guaranteed fiyaa.

