A$AP Rocky Album Update

The wait has almost paid off. A$AP Rocky’s adding the finishing touches to his latest–still unnamed–album and we’ve got details to share!
If you just want the facts:
- 3rd Studio Album
- Long. Live. A$AP
- AT. LONG. LAST. ASAP.
- Still Unnamed & No release date set
- He’s dropped an album once every two years, making this album release “right on time”
- A$AP Rocky has been working on this since last September
- COLLABS! Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo(from Migos), Tyler The Creator, French Montana, etc.
- Basically, guaranteed fiyaa.
