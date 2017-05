American Idol will officially be returning to TV! ABC has picked it up, and it could be back on air as early as 2018. They have moved it to Sunday nights. ALSO, none of the judges have been announced and Ryan Seacrest hasn’t been confirmed yet to be the host… although he says he’s interested!

Does anyone even want American Idol on the air again?? Are you excited? Who would you choose to be the host and judges??

-Lindsey