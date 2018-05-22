American Idol: The Romantic Comedy

In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo provided by ABC, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, left, and Maddie Poppe perform on the season finale of “American Idol” in Los Angeles. Poppe won “American Idol.” (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

This is almost too sweet to be real….

The finale of American Idol became a real life Hunger Games last night… no, kids weren’t fighting to the ACTUAL death. But the final 2 contestants ended up being IN LOVE!! Well, in a relationship at least. And that about all you can ask for these days in reality TV.

The final 3 became the final 2 when Gabby was eliminated (I was SHOCKED, were you?) Monday night on ABC.

It was THEN that Seacrest chose to reveal the little magical nugget of info viewers would just lap up… that the final 2 didn’t even care who won at that point because MADDIE IS CALEB’S GIRLFRIEND!! *swoon*

Let’s pump the brakes a bit actually, because I’m not really all in on this plot twist. Mainly because poor Maddie looked SO uncomfortable with the whole unveiling…. Caleb was the one who made the announcement, and they did a side hug. A couple side hugs later and they are singing a final duet together, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” It was sweet, but they didn’t GAZE into each other’s eyes the whole time… in fact they looked more nervous trying to hold eye contact. And THEN he held her hand (because obvi that’s what a heartthrob in training would know to do, even if the producers told him to) and she was NOT expecting it and looked super uncomfy. Didn’t see it? Watch HERE.

Also, let’s take the obvious feminist stance that because of this reveal, today there are just as many headlines talking about her RELATIONSHIP STATUS as there are about HER TALENT that won her the competition. *eye roll* (My stupid self included, I guess…)

What’s the tell-tale sign this adorable puppy love relationship isn’t made to last?? They won a trip to Hawaii as the final 2, and Seacrest asked who their plus ones would be since they are dating now? And Caleb said… wait for it…. their PARENTS. That is (speaking from experience) NOT what a 19 year old girl in love wants to hear. But bless his heart, right?

Anywho, CONGRATS Maddie! I was rooting (but not actually voting, I’m too lazy for that) for you!