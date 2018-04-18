Amy Schumer’s new movie should NOT be getting backlash…
By Lindsey
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 11:17 AM
I SO want to see this movie! I’m down for literally ANYTHING Amy Schumer is a part of. 🙂

Now this movie has gotten weird backlash that her message is that you have to be skinny to feel pretty… Like a Princess Diaries or She’s The One or a Grease makeover situation…  That is NOT the message of the movie!
She says it’s about a woman who had little to no self-esteem, and how she GAINS some self-esteem by changing her mindset, not the way she looks. See? Beautiful! And sure to be hilarious if Amy’s involved 🙂

Watch the trailer below!

