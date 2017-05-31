Ariana organizes benefit concert
By Lindsey
|
May 31, 2017 @ 11:56 AM

Ariana Grande is organizing a benefit concert to help raise money for the families of the 22 victims from the Manchester Arena bombing.

The concert is in Manchester on Sunday, with tickets on sale Thursday. She has moved very quickly to put this together, and has a huge line-up including herself, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Usher, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and the list keeps growing.

Attendees at the Manchester show on May 22nd will get in for free, and it will be broadcast on radio and TV in the U.K.

What a very cool and important event, Ariana. <3

