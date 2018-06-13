Autism Family Network – Advocacy Classes

Student Sessions

The course runs three days for three hours each. To better meet the needs of students, sessions are divided by age. Sign up for one of the following sessions here.

Ages 14-17

July 17-19: 9am – 12pm

July 24-26: 1pm – 4pm

Ages 18-21

July 17-19: 1pm – 4pm

July 24-26: 9am – 12pm

Parent/Family Sessions

Parents/family members are invited to a session that will provide information about Nebraska services and supports. Sign up for one of the following sessions:

Thursday, July 12: 5:30 – 7:30pm

Thursday, July 19: 5:30 – 7:30pm

Location (All Sessions)

The Career Academy

Southeast Community College

8800 O St. Room 200

Lincoln, NE

Enrollment Information

E-mail Vicki Depenbusch

Call: 402-421-8866

More info here, or sign up for the newsletter here.