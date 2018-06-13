Autism Family Network – Advocacy Classes

Student Sessions
The course runs three days for three hours each. To better meet the needs of students, sessions are divided by age. Sign up for one of the following sessions here.
Ages 14-17
July 17-19: 9am – 12pm
July 24-26: 1pm – 4pm
Ages 18-21
July 17-19: 1pm – 4pm
July 24-26: 9am – 12pm
Parent/Family Sessions
Parents/family members are invited to a session that will provide information about Nebraska services and supports. Sign up for one of the following sessions:
Thursday, July 12: 5:30 – 7:30pm
Thursday, July 19: 5:30 – 7:30pm
Location (All Sessions)
The Career Academy
Southeast Community College
8800 O St. Room 200
Lincoln, NE
Enrollment Information
Call: 402-421-8866