Best Boyband Songs of All Time

According to this Billboard article, the BEST Boyband song of all time is…… Backstreet Boys “I Want It That Way.”

Now, even though I’m an NSYNC girl through and through… I totally guessed this song would be #1 on the list! And honestly, I get it. They had to create the “retire” on TRL because of the popularity of this song! I love it. And so does anyone else remotely close in age to me 🙂

What would be YOUR #1 song??

Billboard’s Top 5:

5. NSYNC – Tearin Up My Heart

4. One Direction – What Makes You Beautiful

3. The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand

2. The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back

1. Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way