Boys District Final Results

Here are the final scores from last nights district final games via 10/11 Now,

Arcadia-Loup City 59, Cambridge 46

BRLD 40, Battle Creek 38

Bellevue West 61, Omaha Westside 52

Boone Central/Newman Grove 63, Winnebago 62

Creighton Preparatory School 81, Millard West 56

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Kearney Catholic 34

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Centennial 35

Kearney 51, Lincoln North Star 37

Lincoln Christian 69, North Bend Central 54

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln High 44

Lincoln Pius X 91, Millard South 76

Ogallala 73, Mitchell 56

Omaha Bryan 70, Bellevue East 52

Perkins County 43, Bridgeport 42

Platteview 73, Norris 39

Ponca 68, Creighton 36

Syracuse 64, Auburn 60

Wahoo 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Yutan 45, Freeman 37