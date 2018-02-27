Boys District Final Results

Here are the final scores from last nights district final games via 10/11 Now,
Arcadia-Loup City 59, Cambridge 46
BRLD 40, Battle Creek 38
Bellevue West 61, Omaha Westside 52
Boone Central/Newman Grove 63, Winnebago 62
Creighton Preparatory School 81, Millard West 56
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Kearney Catholic 34
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Centennial 35
Kearney 51, Lincoln North Star 37
Lincoln Christian 69, North Bend Central 54
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln High 44
Lincoln Pius X 91, Millard South 76
Ogallala 73, Mitchell 56
Omaha Bryan 70, Bellevue East 52
Perkins County 43, Bridgeport 42
Platteview 73, Norris 39
Ponca 68, Creighton 36
Syracuse 64, Auburn 60
Wahoo 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Yutan 45, Freeman 37