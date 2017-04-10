Bradley Cooper is a DAD! By Lindsey Jenkins | Apr 10, 8:52 AM Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk watch the action on centre court during day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) He and girlfriend Irina Shayk had their baby two weeks ago!! CONGRATS! Learn more HERE! Related Content She’s OK…so we’re allowed to lau... Will there be a 40th Anniversary of Grease?! Selena Gomez talks Instagram, rehab, and therapy Amy Poehler’s new gig! Does John Mayer want Katy Perry back?!? Happy International Women’s Day!