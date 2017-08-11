Business Of The Week

Paws 4 Fun in Nebraska’s first and only indoor dog park. Thier indoor parks are all equipped with K9 Grass. This grass was made specifically for dogs and play. With thier well-trained staff, your dogs can run free in their parks while you run with them or relax in one of our owners’ lounges.

They also have daycare and boarding! All boarding is done in some of the biggest suites in town! They also have an indoor pool for swim time.

They will soon have an outdoor pool that will also host their dock diving facility! This will allow for practice, training, and qualifying events.

They also have large, private rooms for grooming! Come wash and groom your pet, leave a mess, and they will clean it all up! If your dogs are needing some training; the Smarty Dog Training trainers are amazing at helping your dogs out! They have numerous classes ranging from puppy classes, obedience classes, and trick classes!

www.paws4funpark.com