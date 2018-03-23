Can Camila Play the Guitar? By D-Wayne | Mar 23, 2018 @ 1:12 PM Camila Cabello performed her hit single “Never be the Same” on ELLEN this week and fans are pointing out that during her performance, something didn’t match up. Specifically her fingers and the sound of the guitar. What do you think? RELATED CONTENT SHAWN MENDES NEW MUSIC MR. ROGERS Movie- Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Lincoln Children’s Zoo – Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Drake Grants Wishes in Video for “God’s Plan” METALLICA COMING TO LINCOLN Worst National Anthem EVER??