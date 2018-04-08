Cardi B and Offset: A New Hip Hop Family

Guess that B stands for baby!

Cardi B announced Saturday night after her performance on SNL that she is having a baby. As her performance of “Be Careful” begins, the camera does not confirm the baby bump, but as it continues the camera zooms out to reveal Cardi and her pregnancy.

She and Offset are looking forward to their next chapter together according to his latest tweet.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

Hip Hop has a new family! Congratulations to the future parents to be!