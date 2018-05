A video surfaced yesterday of a cat literally sitting on top of a moving car going at least 60 MPH. That’s right, the video below shows a cat sitting on top of a moving van which appears to be going down an interstate. One thing to point out is this all took place in Omaha! Nebraska cats RULE!!! The van pulled off later up the road but the person recording the video wasn’t sure what happened to the cat. One thing is for sure, Nebraska cats are amazing!