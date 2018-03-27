Chance The Rapper Calls Out Beer Commercial

Chance The Rapper is upset with a Heineken beer ad for coming off as ‘Terribly Racist’. The ad’s slogan was “Sometimes lighter is better”, just as bad, the video showed a bartender sliding a beer passed a black women and an older black man when it ended up in the hands of a light skinned women. Chance said, “I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views. And…I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say…the ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Heineken commercial is terribly racist.”
The ad is no longer running but here is the commercial below: