Chance The Rapper Calls Out Beer Commercial

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Chance The Rapper performs on Camp Stage during day one of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chance The Rapper is upset with a Heineken beer ad for coming off as ‘Terribly Racist’. The ad’s slogan was “Sometimes lighter is better”, just as bad, the video showed a bartender sliding a beer passed a black women and an older black man when it ended up in the hands of a light skinned women. Chance said, “I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views. And…I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say…the ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Heineken commercial is terribly racist.”

The ad is no longer running but here is the commercial below: