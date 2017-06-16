The mission of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is to respond to child abuse through a team approach designed to reduce trauma, seek justice, and provide hope and healing for children and their families.

The CAC provides help for children who are victims of serious physical and sexual abuse. Working with law enforcement and other agencies, the CAC offers a safe, child-friendly environment for forensic interviews and medical evaluations of the child victim, and on-going advocacy for the child and non-offending family members.

The goals of the Child Advocacy Center are to:

reduce trauma suffered by the child victim during the investigation and prosecution;

strengthen families to provide safe homes; and

increase the successful prosecution of their