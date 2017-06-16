The mission of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is to respond to child abuse through a team approach designed to reduce trauma, seek justice, and provide hope and healing for children and their families.
The CAC provides help for children who are victims of serious physical and sexual abuse. Working with law enforcement and other agencies, the CAC offers a safe, child-friendly environment for forensic interviews and medical evaluations of the child victim, and on-going advocacy for the child and non-offending family members.
The goals of the Child Advocacy Center are to:
- reduce trauma suffered by the child victim during the investigation and prosecution;
- strengthen families to provide safe homes; and
- increase the successful prosecution of their
In 2016 the CAC served 1,092 child victims of abuse, reflecting a 78% increase in the number of children seen in the past 10 years. Fifty-four percent of the children seen are suspected of having been sexually abused, 98% know their alleged abused, and 72% of the time the abuser is a family member. We provide numerous training opportunities to help parents and community members learn about how you can identify the warning signs of abuse and keep the kids in your life safe. To learn more about the CAC and how you can take a stand against child abuse, visit www.smallvoices.org.