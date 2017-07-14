Business The Week

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) is now hiring Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and Registered Nurses (RN) at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Previously the nursing staff for the Tecumseh facility was filled via contract personal. Now the state is looking to fill those nursing positions with LPNs and RNs who would be state employees.

Tammy Daniel from the NDCS says. “This is a wonderful opportunity for nurses in the Tecumseh area. We offer great training, tuition assistance, excellent benefits, opportunities for advancement and a great deal more”

Applicants do need have a current license and be in good standing to practice as a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse in the state of Nebraska. There is a four to eight week training requirement for all corrections personal. The salary based on experience and shift differential. For more information or to apply clicking on the ads below.