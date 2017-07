Disney held their D23 summit over the weekend in California to preview ALL the new projects Disney, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm and all their entities have coming up! LOTS of movie stars and film legends!

One of the coolest photos was this line-up of all the voices of some of your FAVORITE Disney princesses! They will ALL be appearing in the Wreck it Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and it comes out Nov 21, 2018!

Photo courtesy of people.com

