Dozens Of Celebrities Appear In Stevie Wonder’s “Dream Still Lives” Video Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
By D-Wayne
|
Apr 5, 2018 @ 7:59 AM
ABC/Lou Rocco

To mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., legendary musician Stevie Wonder has produced a new five-minute video featuring dozens of A-list celebrities, musicians and political figures sharing their dreams for the world and themselves.

The video, titled “Dream Still Lives,” was posted Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CT, the exact time Dr. King was gunned down in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

Wonder himself appears at the beginning of the clip, praising MLK’s teachings, stating, “Although Dr. King left us 50 years ago, his dream is still within all of us.”

He’s then followed by Barack and Michelle Obama, after which a slew of musicians, actors and other celebrities appear to share their dreams.

Among the notable musicians are Paul McCartneySmokey RobinsonElton JohnMariah CareyBruce SpringsteenCherDave MatthewsKaty PerryDemi LovatoBette MidlerGarth BrooksJon Bon JoviMary J. BligeKesha, Common, The Chainsmokers, Gloria Estefan, Charlie Puth,Harry Styles, Tony BennettLionel Richie and more.

Other celebrities appearing in the video include Samuel L. JacksonMichael Strahan, James CordenWhoopi GoldbergBilly CrystalSerena WilliamsTiger WoodsChadwick BosemanRobert De NiroJimmy Kimmel, Jamie FoxxHoward SternDave ChappelleMeryl Streep and more.

At the end of the video, Wonder encourages viewers to post about their own dreams using the hashtag #DreamStillLives.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

RELATED CONTENT

Would You Buy Your Kids This? Chance The Rapper Calls Out Beer Commercial In honor of Brianna Titterington Molly’s Getting a Puppy! What shall we name him/her? Guess who’s back… back again… Matt is back, tell your friends! Lincoln Children’s Zoo – Breakfast with the Easter Bunny