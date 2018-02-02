Free Husker Tickets For Veterans

First National Bank and Husker Athletics is showing its appreciation to veterans by giving away 3,000 tickets to the 2018 Red-White Husker Spring Game on Saturday April 21st at 11:00AM at Memorial Stadium. Tickets will be available only at select First National Bank locations across the area during regular branch hours on Friday and Saturday, February 9th and 10th, and Friday and Saturday, February 16th and 17th, while supplies last. In Lincoln and Beatrice, First National Bank locations are:

6600 S. 27th Street (SouthPointe Pavilions)

1501 N. 84th Street

1340 L Street

134 S 13th Street, Suite 100

8633 Andermatt Drive

2205 N. 6th Street, Beatrice

Other locations across the state:

124 W. 3rd Street, Alliance (First National Bank North Platte)

315 W. 3rd Street, Chadron (First National Bank North Platte)

2623 13th Street, Columbus

397 N. 4th Street, David City

801 E. 23rd Street, Fremont

2023 S. Locust Street, Grand Island

3802 Second Ave, Kearney

2223 Second Ave, Kearney

1500 Market Lane, Norfolk

201 E. Francis Street, North Platte (First National Bank North Platte)

1926 Broadway, Scottsbluff (First National Bank North Platte)

*Seating for veterans and active military and their families will be in the North End Zone.