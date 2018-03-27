GUILTY DOG OR CUTEST PUPPY EVER?

This puppy got caught knocking over trash bins when his owners came home. His reaction is PRICELESS.
The internet has since gone crazy, and the owner has responded:
“Update: charlie has been informed of everyone defending her and has gotten her toy in appreciation”
See the tweets below:
Can you tell if Charlie got in the trash? pic.twitter.com/RSdemii6v5
— Bubba Atkinson (@BubbaAtkinson) March 26, 2018
The update on Charlie:
Update: charlie has been informed of everyone defending her and has gotten her toy in appreciation pic.twitter.com/ma1iKTGhJB
— Bubba Atkinson (@BubbaAtkinson) March 26, 2018