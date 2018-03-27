GUILTY DOG OR CUTEST PUPPY EVER?
By D-Wayne
|
Mar 27, 2018 @ 4:06 PM

This puppy got caught knocking over trash bins when his owners came home. His reaction is PRICELESS.

The internet has since gone crazy, and the owner has responded:

“Update: charlie has been informed of everyone defending her and has gotten her toy in appreciation”

See the tweets below:

The update on Charlie:

 

