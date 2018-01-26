Habitat for Humanity Raise the Roof: Celebrating 30 Years Gala

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2018

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will be celebrating 30 years of building affordable housing in our community this February. To celebrate, we are throwing a birthday party! Raise the Roof: Celebrating 30 Years Gala will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Creekside Event Barn in Roca, Ne.

The night will be filled with festivity, honors, cuisine, cocktails, desserts, and entertainment.You won’t want to miss the premiere Toolbelt Fashion Show & Auction! That’s right, a Toolbelt Fashion Show where you will see local businesses and vendors “strut their stuff” modelling their toolbelts, while attendees bid for the toolbelt they want to win!

Proceeds from the event support the purchase of the required building materials and subcontractors used in building local Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln homes.

Sponsorship, donations, vendors, table sales and all other inquires: contact Christina Zink at 402-235-8942.

Suggested dress: cocktail casual (What is cocktail casual: men could wear dark suits (with or without a tie), dress pants with dress shirts, and even a nice pair of jeans with a sport coat or jacket. Women could wear knee-length skirts or dress pants with a nice sweater or blouse, or go for the classic “little black cocktail dress.”) Take it up a notch and add a splash of Habitat Blue or Green to help us celebrate!

Event Tickets (6:00 – 9:00 p.m.)

Tickets are $75 or $50 for young professionals (40 and younger). Tickets are available until January 26, 2018. Ticket includes cuisine, dessert, entertainment, special program, and cash bar.

Reserved tables of eight (8) are $500. For table reservations, contact Christina at (402) 235-4972.

VIP Cocktail Hour (5:00 – 6:00 p.m.)

Tickets for the VIP Cocktail Reception Hour are $15. Cocktail Hour includes hors d’oeuvres and two (2) drink tickets per ticket. (Drink tickets may be used throughout the event.)