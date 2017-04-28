Happy ROYAL Anniversary!

Will & Kate are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary on April 29th!

Fun facts about the Royal wedding:

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen gown.

The British royalty thing to do was… wear a fancy funny hat! They call them fascinators…

The Queen of COURSE was there, wearing a pale yellow dress.

It was the day sister and Maid of Honor, Pippa Middleton, became famous… because of her white gown and her BOOTY.

Kate’s wedding band was made of Welsh gold, and was a gift from The Queen herself!

