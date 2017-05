APPARENTLY it’s famous… The internet CAN NOT stop talking about it!! Harry wore this Pepto Bismol pink suit on the TODAY show on Tuesday… and fans FREAKED OUT. (Don’t believe me? In Style can back me up!)

He sang new music, handed out free pizza to fans waiting in line, took selfies with fans… but still. The SUIT takes the headlines. (In a very POSITIVE way, btw)

I dunno, I don’t really dig it tbh. Maybe a pale pink would have been better?? (Don’t kill me, Directioners!!)