What did Harry Styles say about his ex Taylor Swift?

He did a cover story with Rolling Stone and admitted that dating SUCH a famous person was NOT normal… but he has no regrets and has nothing negative to say about her! He even understands that she wrote songs (a lot of songs probably) about him and says her music is great.

“When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like.” It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

“I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not…but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere. I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything. She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great, they’re great songs…It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.”

“Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk…but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best s–t ever. So thank you.”