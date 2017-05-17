HELLO Joe Alwyn…

Is Taylor Swift dating this British actor named Joe Alwyn?! Apparently! Word on the street is they have been dating since February, very quietly. But other than Mother’s Day at her mom’s house in Nashville, she hasn’t been spotted in MONTHS out and about! So maybe they are Facetime dating only?? OR this could all be a big ole rumor… But here’s what I know about him so far:

He’s British *swoon for the accent* His first movie was Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk last year, starring him, The Rock, Kristen Stewart and Steve Martin He just got done filming a movie, The Favourite, with T. Swift’s good friend, Emma Stone (never overestimate an old-fashioned set up!) He is blonde and dreamy He is 6’1″ just barely taller than Taylor (I assume that’s a requirement for her??)