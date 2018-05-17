How to watch The Royal Wedding

What will Meghan Markle’s dress look like? What color will the maids’ dresses be? What will the queen wear? What famous people will be in attendance?!
The Royal Wedding is ALMOST here! Pretty much every network will be showing it, here’s a rundown for Saturday morning:
ABC
Good Morning America – 4am from Windsor. 5 hours of coverage.
CBS
CBS This Morning – 3am from London.
E! News
E! Live From the Royal Wedding – 4am
NBC
Today at the Royal Wedding – 3:30am
PBS
BBC Coverage – 3am
TLC
4-hour Live Feed – 4am
OR, locally you can head down to Longwells! They are opening at 5am with mimosas, bloody mary’s and a brunch buffet!