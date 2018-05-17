How to watch The Royal Wedding

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What will Meghan Markle’s dress look like? What color will the maids’ dresses be? What will the queen wear? What famous people will be in attendance?!

The Royal Wedding is ALMOST here! Pretty much every network will be showing it, here’s a rundown for Saturday morning:

ABC

Good Morning America – 4am from Windsor. 5 hours of coverage.

CBS

CBS This Morning – 3am from London.

E! News

E! Live From the Royal Wedding – 4am

NBC

Today at the Royal Wedding – 3:30am

PBS

BBC Coverage – 3am

TLC

4-hour Live Feed – 4am

OR, locally you can head down to Longwells! They are opening at 5am with mimosas, bloody mary’s and a brunch buffet!