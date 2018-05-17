How to watch The Royal Wedding
By Lindsey
|
May 17, 2018 @ 1:16 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What will Meghan Markle’s dress look like? What color will the maids’ dresses be? What will the queen wear? What famous people will be in attendance?!

The Royal Wedding is ALMOST here! Pretty much every network will be showing it, here’s a rundown for Saturday morning:

 

ABC
Good Morning America – 4am  from Windsor.  5 hours of coverage.

CBS
CBS This Morning – 3am from London.

E! News
E! Live From the Royal Wedding – 4am 

NBC
Today at the Royal Wedding – 3:30am

PBS
BBC Coverage – 3am 

TLC
4-hour Live Feed – 4am

 

OR, locally you can head down to Longwells! They are opening at 5am with mimosas, bloody mary’s and a brunch buffet!

