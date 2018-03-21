In honor of Brianna Titterington

A tragic accident on Lincoln’s Saltillo road this past weekend has resulted in the death of Norris High School student, Brianna Titterington.

Petition

This petition will urge the county engineer to take a hard look at the dangerous road, with the potential to reduce speed limits, widen the road, add shoulders or roundabouts.

GoFundMe

Brianna’s family is currently dealing with the financial burden of life support and funeral costs after the already traumatic loss of their daughter. Both parents are nurses at St. Elizabeth’s. Help them to meet the $8k goal.

Our hearts at KFRX go out to Brianna’s family, classmates and  friends.

