Jeans with the Butt Cheeks Ripped Out Are Now on Sale

Want to walk around MOONING people all day?  Of course you do.  And I assume that’s why these exist.

A British fashion company called Pretty Little Thing just made the latest entry into the modern Stupid Jeans Trend:  Butt rip jeans.  They’re basically just regular jeans but the lower half of the butt is totally ripped out, so both of your cheeks spill out of them.

I’m not sure how you could wear them in polite society . . . or if anyone would let you sit on their couch . . . but if you want ’em, they’re on sale for $34, which is actually reasonable.

