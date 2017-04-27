Johnny Depp surprises POTC fans at Disney ride!
EXCLUSIVE: ActorJohnny Depp stunned fans on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland last night (wed) - by making a surprise appearance dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.
The legendary actor wore his trademark Pirate outfit as he shocked delighted theme park guests as they sailed past him in boats.
One onlooker told E! News: "Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him. He acted exactly like his character in the movies.
Johnny could be heard speaking in his trademark Jack Sparrow accent and waving a sword as visitors to the resort in Anaheim, CA, laughed and looked on. The star's appearance came as he gets ready to appear in the fifth installment of the blockbuster franchise: 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'.
