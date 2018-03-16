Lincoln Children’s Zoo – Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Join the Easter Bunny for breakfast at the Zoo! This event includes exclusive early access to the Zoo, breakfast buffet, Easter egg hunt, photo with the Easter Bunny, activities and special animal meet and greets. All proceeds from this event help care for the Zoo’s animals.

When purchasing tickets, please select a breakfast time of 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Your ticket will allow you to enter the Zoo at 8 a.m. and your breakfast time will be designated by the time you select.

Breakfast buffet includes:
Pancakes
Eggs
Sausage
Juice or coffee

Tickets
Member | $20
Non-Member | $25
Advanced ticket purchase required. All guests attending require a ticket. Children 1 and under are free.

More info and tickets here. 

