Join Lincoln Northeast this Saturday, February 10th at 7pm for the Rock a Wish talent show!

All profits are donated directly to Make a Wish! Admission: $5 and a $2 Bake Sale will be offered. Come see the show February 10th at 7:00 pm in the Lincoln Northeast Auditorium! Interested in performing? Sign up in LNE main office by 2/5!

More info here.