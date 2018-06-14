Man on a Mission to Mow all 50 States

Rodney Smith began mowing lawns in 2016 after seeing an elderly man that needed help in his own neighborhood.

Since then, he’s started a non-profit called Raising Men Lawn Care. Their goal is to encourage kids to mow lawns for free in their communities.

And if you’re wondering, yes, the non-profit has plenty of young women joining in the cause.

To share his message, he’s taken it upon himself to mow one lawn in each of the 50 states. He mows lawns for the disabled, veterans, single mothers, and elderly.

He’s been at it since January and just hit the halfway point. Check out the interview above.