Matt McKay Mornings Show Podcast June – 1

Friday Podcast!

-Brady The Movie Guy saw ‘Adrift’ last night, he gives his full review of the movie!

-Actress Brigitte Nielsen announces she is pregnant at age 54! We take a caller who has a pretty controversial take on the topic.

-John Chapo from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo brought in a Kookaburra bird! Matt tell’s him some jokes and makes the bird crack up!!!

-In the KFRX Quick Fix, Molly explains to us how Taylor Swift and Camilla Cabello first met.

-Willy J thinks his parents are purposelessly not making coffee for him in the morning, or are they just teaching him a lesson?

