Podcast Thursday, May – 31

-It’s Marcus Theater Thursday and we play a game called “Flipped Script” when the morning show reenacts movie scenes in a totally different fashion, while a listener tries to guess the movie!

-Every Thursday, Bob from the Capitol Humane Society brings in a doggy looking for a home, find out which furry little friend he brought in today!

-In the KFRX Quick Fix, we talk about the meeting President Trump had with Kim, but which Kim?!?