Bob from the Capital Humane Society brought in THREE KITTENS this morning!! All the animals he brings in can be adopted at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center located at the corner of 70th and Highway 2! The kittens below are the ones Bob brought in this morning!

This is VINNY!

This is HANK

This is GUS!

HERE ARE SOME VIDEOS:

*REFRESH PAGE IF HAVING TROUBLES VIEWING VIDEOS