METALLICA COMING TO LINCOLN

Metallica is coming back to the US to promote their new LP Hardwired… to Self-Destruct! It’s a massive tour stop list, but notably they’re coming to The Pinnacle Bank Arena!

Hear what they’ve been up to in this interview with Beats 1!

Here’s the full list of tour stops:

September 2 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

September 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 8 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

September 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

September 15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

October 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

October 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

November 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

November 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

December 2 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

December 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 18, 2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

January 20, 2019 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 22, 2019 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 24, 2019 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 28, 2019 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

January 30, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

February 1, 2019 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

February 28, 2019 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 2, 2019 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 4, 2019 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 6, 2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 9, 2019 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 11, 2019 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 13, 2019 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena