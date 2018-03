This is the best week ever… BECAUSE MY FUR CHILD HAS JUST BEEN BORN!!!!

Yes, I’m getting a puppy and YES it is the fluffiest of fuzz butts that you’ve ever seen. I have wanted a dog for a long time, but with apartment livin’, it just ain’t happening. So after buying a house, we realized it was time.

What kind of dog do you have? Can our dogs be friends?! And most importantly…

WHAT SHALL WE NAME IT?!

– Molly