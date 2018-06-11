My Family Vacation to the Farm!

I had a week off from work and took a trip back to my parents’ house for a week on the farm! The best part was my sister and 1 year old nephew (who live in Texas) were home for the week too! My mom was in Grandma HEAVEN!! 🙂

It was SO fun to see my baby Gus (almost 5 months) and his cousin Otto (almost 1 year) interact together all week long. They are best buds already! Judging by the ear pulling, my son is gonna have to toughen up to hang with his big cousin!! lol

Our week mainly consisted of eating my mother’s wonderful cooking, nightly happy hours (CHEERS!), boating on the Missouri River and some baby pool time to escape the heat. It was awesome! Check out some photos below 🙂