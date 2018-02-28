NBA Star Dwayne Wade honors Parkland shooting victim, hits game winner

A couple days after the catastrophic school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 victims whose life was taken that day, was buried in a Dwayne Wade jersey days after the attack. Dwayne Wade was informed about Joaquin Monday night, and reacted with some heart felt Tweets, honoring Joaquin by dedicating the rest of the Miami Heat’s season to Joaquin. But it was what Wade did during his game Tuesday night that makes the moment so special. Late in the game, Miami was down by one point with 15 seconds left, and Dwayne Wade had the ball. With 5 seconds left, Wade put up a shot and he hit the game winner, while the name Joaquin Oliver was proudly showing right there on Wade’s sneakers. Here is the video of Wade hitting the game winner: