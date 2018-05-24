NETFLIX: Coming & Going

A new month means a new batch of goodies to watch on Netflix! YAY Glow Season 2!!

(PS ummm WHERE is the latest season of SHAMELESS… don’t get me started on that….)

But here’s an EXTENSIVE list of what’s coming and leaving!

A * denotes a Netflix original

Arriving in June

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)*

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris*

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)*

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove*

Ali’s Wedding*

Marcella: Season 2*

Sense8: The Series Finale*

The Hollow*

The Staircase*

Treehouse Detectives*

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories*

Maktub*

Set It Up*

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness*

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5*

True: Magical Friends*

True: Wonderful Wishes*

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6*

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez*

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette*

June 22

Brain on Fire*

Cooking on High*

Derren Brown: Miracle*

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2*

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2*

Us and Them*

June 23

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)*

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City*

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro*

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits*

GLOW: Season 2*

Harvey Street Kids*

Kiss Me First*

La Forêt*

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2*

Paquita Salas: Season 2*

Recovery Boys*

TAU*

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory*

Mohawk

Also in new in June:

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

Leaving in June

Leaving June 1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving June 8

Grace of Monaco

Leaving June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 20

Cake

Leaving June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving June 25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving June 26

Alpha and Omega

Leaving June 29