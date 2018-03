All 1st round games for Class A are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 8th. Here are the 1st round match ups:

#1 Omaha Central vs #8 Millard South 2:00 PM

#4 Kearney vs #5 Bellevue West 3:45 PM

#2 Creighton Prep vs #7 Lincoln Pius X 7:00 PM

#3 Lincoln East vs #6 Omaha Bryan 8:45 PM