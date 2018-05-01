*NSYNC on Ellen!!
By Lindsey
|
May 1, 2018 @ 12:37 PM

AND they played Never Have I Ever!

Let’s get real, all we REALLY care about are JT’s answers… Did he hook up with a Spice Girl? Has he ever forgotten lyrics on-stage? Is he in the mile high club?!  Spoiler alert… all YES 🙂 Enjoy!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Best Boyband Songs of All Time Story Behind the Song: “The Middle” by Zedd & Maren Morris Amy Schumer’s new movie should NOT be getting backlash… Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella!!!? Seriously though, Poor Khloe :( Justin Timberlake New Video