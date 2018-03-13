People’s City Mission – Day Without Shoes

People’s City Mission is honored to be part of Cornhusker Bank’s 6th Annual ‘One Day Without Shoes’ drive and walk! ‘One Day Without Shoes’ is an annual event created by TOMS Shoes. Cornhusker Bank puts a local focus on the event by recognizing the need for shoes right here in our own Lincoln community.

Shoes are such a needed item for everybody, but especially for those who often find their main mode of transportation is on their feet; or those who are growing children and need the next size up, but their family can’t afford to buy shoes that fit correctly; or for those who are working a job that requires a lot of time on ones feet…

Please consider supporting this community effort by dropping off new or used shoe donations (child or adult sizes) at any participating location!

Shoe Drive: April 4th through April 15th, 2018

Click here for a list of participating locations.

Tuesday, April 12th, 11:00 am:

‘One Day Without Shoes’ Awareness Walk