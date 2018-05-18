Proof JT really is the coolest dude alive By Lindsey | May 18, 2018 @ 11:04 AM Remember the grandma that was surprised with JT tickets for Easter? And she cried and was so excited and cute?! JT saw that, and invited her backstage and gave her a shoutout at the concert. It’s as cute as you would expect! Watch! SHARE RELATED CONTENT How to watch The Royal Wedding Publicity Stunt or a real break-up? A Whitney documentary?! *NSYNC on Ellen!! Best Boyband Songs of All Time Story Behind the Song: “The Middle” by Zedd & Maren Morris