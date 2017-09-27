Business Of The Week

Raising Cane’s has One Love—chicken fingers—and focuses its menu offering on fresh, made to-order chicken finger meals with homemade Cane’s Sauce, grilled Texas toast, creamy coleslaw, and crinkle-cut French fries.

Since opening their first Lincoln restaurant, Jennifer and Justin Jones—Owners of the Lincoln Raising Cane’s franchise—have set out to make a change in their restaurants’ communities. Throughout the years, they’ve helped thousands and have given back over $1.4 million to the Lincoln community.

This month, Raising Cane’s continues their tradition of giving back by kicking-off their 11th annual coat drive. Each restaurant will be collecting new and gently used youth and adult sized coats to be donated to those in need. All donated coats will stay here in the Lincoln community, and will be given to the People’s City Mission shelter residents, and will also be made available to the public at the Homeless Prevention Center.

Since 2007, Raising Cane’s has donated over 15,300 coats to those in need.

Stop by your local Raising Cane’s today to support the 11th annual Raising Coats with Raising Cane’s coat drive. Those who donate a coat will receive a free meal with purchase of another Combo and drink, as their way of saying thank you.